Air India plane crash probe: Pilots' body slams summons to captain Sumeet Sabharwal's relative Air India Flight 171 plummeted seconds after departing Ahmedabad for London Gatwick, crashing into a medical college hostel and claiming 260 lives: all 12 crew members, 229 of 230 passengers, and 19 people on the ground.

New Delhi:

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) issued a legal notice to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after it summoned Captain Varun Anand, a relative of Air India Flight 171's pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, in the ongoing investigation of the June 12, 2025, crash that killed 260 people.

Air India notified Captain Anand of the AAIB summons, but the bureau provided no explanation for his involvement. FIP asserts Anand had no connection to AI-171- no role in flight planning, no presence at the crash site, and no status as a factual, technical, or expert witness.

Alleged preconceived narrative

FIP suspects the summons targets Anand solely due to his family tie to Sabharwal, suggesting investigators are building a pilot-error narrative to blame the deceased crew. Citing International Civil Aviation Organisation rules, FIP calls summoning relatives unlawful, though Anand remains open to video testimony.

Air India Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed seconds after takeoff, slamming into a medical college hostel and killing all 12 crew, 229 of 230 passengers, and 19 on the ground. Survivor accounts and cockpit audio fueled speculation after a preliminary report highlighted a pilot exchange: "Why did you cut off?"- "I didn't."

Legal pushback

Captain Sabharwal's 88-year-old father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, and FIP challenged the preliminary report in India's Supreme Court, labeling it "profoundly flawed" for over-focusing on dead pilots unable to respond. The court deemed such a narrative "unfortunate." Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu denied manipulation, urging patience for the final report.