Ahmedabad plane crash: 163 victims identified by DNA tests, 124 bodies handed over to families

Days after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 270 lives, authorities have successfully identified 163 victims through DNA testing, officials confirmed on Tuesday. So far, 124 bodies have been returned to their families for last rites, they added. Due to the intensity of the crash and the resulting fire, many of the bodies were severely charred or mutilated, making visual identification nearly impossible. As per officials, forensic teams are working round the clock to complete DNA matches and bring closure to grieving families. The process remains delicate and time-consuming, but officials say every effort is being made to expedite identifications with accuracy and care.

"So far, 163 DNA samples have been matched, and 124 bodies have been handed over to the respective families. Remaining mortal remains will be handed over soon," Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters, as per news agency PTI. Of the 71 injured persons admitted to the hospital after the crash, nine are currently undergoing treatment while two died during treatment, said Joshi.

BJ Medical College confirms only 4 students died in crash

He dismissed reports which claimed two more MBBS students of BJ Medical College, affiliated to the Civil Hospital, were killed in the crash. "I want to clarify that only four students of BJMC were killed in the crash and there is no change in that count. Of those two doctors who were also killed, one was on board the flight while another was from Surat and came to the hostel to meet his sister who married a resident doctor," said Joshi. He hoped that the DNA profiling of all the victims would be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Air India plane crash

All but one of the 242 persons on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were killed after it crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12. A total of 29 persons were killed on the ground. On Sunday, officials confirmed the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crash site. The black box is expected to provide critical information to help determine the cause of the deadly accident.

