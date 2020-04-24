8 lakh coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad by May 31 if current doubling trend continues: Municipal Commissioner

Image Source : AP Coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad, Gujarat doubling in every 4 days.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Friday raised concerns on the coronavirus outbreak in the state saying that COVID-19 positive cases are doubling every 4 days in the city. He said if the same trend of rising cases continued in the district then by May 15 there will be 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while the figure will surge to 8 lakh by the end of month i.e. May 31.

Crossing the 1,600-mark, Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases found on Thursday with 151 fresh positive cases and continued to contribute almost 60-65 per cent of the state's total. Gujarat at present has a total of 2,624 confirmed coronavirus cases including 112 deaths while 258 patients have recovered, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday.

On Thursday, the state saw 217 COVID-19 cases, taking overall cases in the state with the second-highest number after Maharashtra in the country. Thursday also saw nine more people succumbing to the virus. But the day's silver lining was in the recovery of positive patients, as 79 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state.

A total of 79 positive patients of coronavirus, after treatment were discharged, the maximum number so far in the state. 45 persons where discharged from Ibrahim Bava ITI, which has been converted into Covid-19 care centre in Vadodara. 27 positive patients after treatment were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad.

Also 5 positive patients after treatment got discharged from Anand and one each from Chhota Udaipur and Kheda. A total of 258 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date in Gujarat.

ALSO READ | India may see second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in monsoon, say scientists

ALSO READ | Initial results of plasma therapy on 4 COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage