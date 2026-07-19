Ahead of Monsoon Session, Rijiju urges Oppn to avoid disruptions, keeps Delimitation Bill speculation alive

New Delhi:

Urging opposition parties not to cause any disruptions during the Parliament Monsoon Session beginning from Monday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that all parties have a right to speak in a democracy but they must work together for the country, appealing to them to give their positive support to bills.

Speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting in New Delhi, the union minister said opposition parties must avoid actions that bring Parliament to a halt and compromise its dignity. Thanking the opposition parties for their participating, Rijiju said Sunday's all-party meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

"The people of the country want Parliament to function, and its failure to do so is detrimental to democracy. We have listened attentively to everyone's views, and when we convene for the Monsoon Session tomorrow, the opposition parties will likely raise various issues," Rijiju said.

It is worth mentioning here that opposition parties had staged a symbolic walk-out but later returned for the meeting after rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar participated in it. Out of the 28 Lok Sabha members of the TMC, 20 have rebelled after the party lost the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

They later joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, with Rijiju saying the NCPI have requested recognition from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the government cannot ignore it. He said it is the duty of the government to invite every party.

"Recognition is a procedural matter. I will not comment on the steps the Lok Sabha Speaker's Secretariat might take," Rijiju said, "It is the government's duty to engage with all parties; if a consensus is to be reached, everyone must be invited. How could I exclude anyone?"

Regarding speculations that the Centre is planning to bring the Delimitation Bill in the Monsoon Session, the parliamentary affairs minister said eight bills have been listed for the Monsoon Session and necessary procedures will be followed "if there is additional business".

"Regarding these eight items of business: if we decide to introduce any others, we will discuss them in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) first. We will keep everyone informed; we will introduce bills only after apprising the opposition parties," he said.

"As for other important matters—such as special mentions or Zero Hour proceedings—those take place as a matter of routine; every member has the right to voice their views during every parliamentary session. However, regarding government business, I will provide updates if anything is added to the list we have already circulated," he added.

The Parliament Monsoon Session will begin on Monday and will continue till August 13.

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