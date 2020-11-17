Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's links with Congress leaders should be investigated, demands Ravi Shankar Prasad

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress party.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed the Congress party to clarify over names of its leaders that have come up in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scame case. Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement has come after a accused in the case named some congress leaders.

Lashing out at the party, the Union Minister said, "Whenever you think of a kickback in a Ministry deal of defense, you think of Congress leaders. After independence, be it Bofors, Submarine scandal, or VVIP helicopters and AgustaWestland, no work could be done, without kickbacks, and without congress leaders getting that kickback. No deal without a deal, no contract without a cut."

Levelling allegations citing a newspaper report, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The newspaper report cited Rajiv Saxena's statement during the investigation of the AgustaWestland deal and stated that he had named several Congress leaders in his statement. Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing the same report of the newspaper, said that senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew had met Rajiv Saxena in Dubai and Rajiv Saxena confessed this in the statement he made during interrogation.

According to Ravi Shankar Prasad, in the statement made by Rajiv Saxena, he said that Ratul Puri had said to him, "You will not tell anything about our father and uncle's name and gave a document." Ravi Shankar Prasad said that this is a serious matter and the Congress Party will have to answer it.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said relationship of country's big political parties with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari should be investigated.

