Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cracks down on fake seeds and fertilisers, launches farmer helpline The Union Agriculture Ministry issued the toll-free number 1800-180-1551 for farmers to report any fake or suspicious products being sold in the market to the government.

New Delhi:

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced strict measures to tackle the growing problem of fake seeds and fertilisers that has been troubling farmers across the country. Emphasising the central government’s commitment to protecting the interests of farmers, he stated that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the production and sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs.

To support farmers, the government has already issued a helpline number through which they can file complaints and seek assistance. In a video shared from the official X handle of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Chouhan can be seen clearly stating that companies involved in manufacturing seeds and fertilisers have been given considerable freedom, but now the government has made it mandatory for all such firms to obtain proper licences and certifications.

Helpline for farmers to report fake products

He also encouraged farmers to report any suspicious products through the toll-free helpline.

The Ministry, sharing the video, posted: "Even if companies shut down, we will not let our farmers be ruined!” It reiterated Chouhan’s warning that strict action would be taken against anyone found producing or selling fake seeds, fertilisers, or pesticides. Farmers were urged to immediately report any such activity by calling the toll-free number 1800-180-1551.

Recently, Chouhan visited Vidisha, where he met several farmers and personally inspected their fields. During his visit, he examined the soil and seeds and noted that many seeds had failed to germinate. He assured farmers that shopkeepers or companies responsible for selling poor-quality seeds would be held accountable.

However, it was later revealed that the seeds in question were actually saved by the farmer from the previous year. While some of these seeds germinated, others did not, depending on the field. Despite this, Chouhan has since intensified efforts to clamp down on the sale of fake seeds and fertilisers to prevent any further distress to farmers.