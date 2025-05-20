Agricultural growth in Punjab: Paddy cultivation to commence from June 1 in three zones | Check full details Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the zone-wise cultivation of the paddy crop will start from June 1 (Sunday).

Agriculture played a crucial role in the economy of Punjab, and it significantly contributes to the food security of India. Punjab is a major agricultural producer, known for its high yields of 'wheat' and 'rice', and is often referred to as the 'Bread Basket of India'. The agriculture and livestock sector contributes a substantial portion to Punjab's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). A large percentage of the state's rural population relies on agriculture for their employment as well as their livelihood.

The overall agricultural performance of Punjab played a key role in India's ability to reduce its reliance on food aid from other countries. There is a growing need for sustainable agricultural practices to ensure the long-term viability of farming in Punjab.

Why is Punjab popularly called India's 'Bread Basket'?

Punjab is known as India's 'Bread Basket' because of its fertile soil, extensive irrigation and abundant water. It is one of the most productive agricultural areas in the world.

Zone-wise 'paddy cultivation' to begin from June 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the zone-wise cultivation of the paddy crop will start from June 1 (Sunday). "We have divided the state into three zones, and the cultivation of paddy will start in the districts falling in three zones on June 1, June 5 and June 9," said CM Mann while addressing the gathering during 'Sarkar Kisan Milni'.

"Punjab is the food bowl of the country, as it contributes 45 per cent of grains in the national food pool," Mann added. However, he lamented that in 70 days of the paddy season, Punjab pumps out a huge quantity of water. By pumping out so much water, we will deprive our coming generations of it, which is the basic ingredient of our existence," he said.

Mann said 4,000 litres of water is required for producing one kg of paddy, and it is posing a serious threat to the basic existence of our coming generations, due to which the state government is making concerted efforts to save it.

Paddy cultivation rises in Punjab to 32 lakh hectares

The cultivation of paddy in the state has increased from 20 lakh hectares to 32 lakh hectares, due to which the need for water to irrigate the fields has increased. Due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, the groundwater level has started increasing, and as per a report of the Union government, it has witnessed an upward enhancement of one metre. CM Mann said the state government has decided to start cultivation of paddy from June 1, for which the state has been divided into three zones.

Paddy cultivation will start from June 1 in these districts:

1. Faridkot

2. Bathinda

3. Fazilka

4. Ferozepur

5. Sri Muktsar Sahib

Paddy cultivation to commence from June 5 in these districts:

1. Gurdaspur

2. Pathankot

3. Amritsar

4. Tarn Tarn

5. Rupnagar

6. SAS Nagar (Mohali)

7. Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

8. Hoshiarpur

Paddy cultivation to begin from June 9 in the following districts:

1. Ludhiana

2. Moga

3. Jalandhar

4. Mansa

5. Malerkotla

6. Sangrur

7. Patiala

8. Barnala

9. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

10. Kapurthala

The Chief Minister said that it will help in reducing the immediate burden for the supply of power in all the districts of the state during the paddy season. He said it will avoid complications for farmers in selling their paddy harvest due to high moisture content in October. This zone-wise cultivation of the paddy crop will be ensured in the state, and necessary planning and arrangements are already being made by the Punjab government for this motive. Mann said the state government is contemplating banning the cultivation of the water-guzzling Pussa 44 variety of paddy.

Punjab govt to ensure minimum 8 hours of 'power supply' to farmers

He said that the cultivation of this variety needs around 152 days, and it requires 64 lakh litres of water per acre and costs Rs 7,500 per acre to the government for electricity. Likewise, farmers have to bear expenditure worth nearly Rs 19,000 per acre for the cultivation of this variety, and it produces paddy straw 10 per cent more than other varieties. CM Mann added that the state government will ensure a minimum of eight hours of regular power supply to farmers during the paddy season. He said in the areas where canal water supply is available, the electricity will be supplied during the night for eight hours.

Mann further said the previous governments never bothered about making any effort to save the groundwater, and the farmers at the tail ends, on this land of five rivers, never got water. He further said that after assuming charge, his government revived 15,947 watercourses in the state, due to which water has reached the tail ends even in the remotest villages. At the time when he had assumed the charge of office, only 21 per cent of canal water was being used in the state for irrigation purposes, and it has now reached 75 per cent.

Punjab produces 80 per cent of the total 'Basmati' produced in India

He said the state government is making strenuous efforts to provide adequate marketing and MSP on alternate crops like maize to bring farmers out of the wheat-paddy circle. Mann said Punjab produces 80 per cent of the total Basmati produced in the country, adding that this production will be further enhanced in the coming days. He said this will further give a fillip to the basmati industry on one hand and supplement the income of farmers, besides saving the precious natural resource in the form of water.

Punjab govt to provide 33 pc subsidy on 'BT cotton hybrid seeds'

The Punjab government said it has decided to provide a 33 per cent subsidy on BT cotton hybrid seeds as part of its move to promote crop diversification in the state. The subsidy will be given on seeds which are recommended by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said a sum of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the subsidy programme, and this move would reduce the financial burden on cotton growers while simultaneously discouraging the cultivation of non-recommended hybrids to enable them to adopt high-yielding and pest-resistant BT cotton hybrid seeds.

The department has fixed a target to increase the cotton crop area to at least 1.25 lakh hectares this year. Cotton, a crucial kharif crop in the south-western districts of the state, presents a viable alternative to the water-guzzling paddy crop, contributing to both agricultural diversification and economic growth. Urging farmers to take advantage of this opportunity and opt for the recommended Bt cotton hybrid seeds, Khuddian said the state government is committed to supporting farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Subsidy is limited to maximum of 5 acres

This subsidy programme is a crucial step towards achieving crop diversification, besides ensuring the prosperity of our cotton industry. Dr Basant Garg, administrative secretary of the department, stated that the subsidy programme is limited to a maximum of five acres or ten packets (each weighing 475 gm) of cotton seeds per farmer. He appealed to farmers to obtain original bills for all Bt cotton seed purchases while directing the department officials to conduct regular monitoring and inspections to prevent the entry of spurious seeds from neighbouring states.

Bumper wheat crop to help achieve 124 lakh MT procurement target in Punjab

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, said the state has witnessed a bumper wheat crop this season, which will help in achieving the target of 124 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) with ease for the central pool. Punjab Minister said till now, 4.19 LMT of wheat has arrived in Punjab mandis, of which 3.22 LMT has been procured. Payments worth Rs 151 crore have been made into the farmers' accounts.

Wheat quality of very high standard

The minister said payments are being made within 24 hours of the crop procurement. He pointed out that this time the wheat quality has been of a very high standard. The state government is increasing the storage capacity by 31 LMT, and this time, the central agencies will directly lift the 15 LMT crop from mandis themselves in the next few days.

The minister added the farmers will not face any difficulty in mandis, and he is personally reviewing the procurement arrangements. Kataruchak also said labourers undertaking loading work in mandis are also part of the procurement process. Hence, their labour rates have been increased by 43 paise to Rs 2.64 per sack.

