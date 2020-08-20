UP: 30 injured as Bihar-bound bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bihar-bound bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh

At least 30 people were injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned in Uttar Pradesh early on Thursday. According to the officials, the accident was reported on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Commenting on the incident, Etawah SSP Akash Tomar said the accident occurred while the bus was enroute to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi.

Those injured were shifted to PGI Saifai for treatment. While 14 have been discharged after being given first aid, 16 people are admitted to the PGI.

No casualties were reported in the accident so far.

"The bus apparently lost balance and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway," Tomar said.

Also Read | Bus 'hijacked' with passengers on board in Uttar Pradesh's Agra

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage