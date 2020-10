Image Source : FILE Bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

At least one person was dead, while 14 others were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned in Uttar Pradesh today. According to the details, the accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early on Friday, while the bus was enroute to Siwan in Bihar from Delhi.

Those injured in the accident have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Details to follow...

