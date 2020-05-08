Senior journalist succumbs to coronavirus in Agra; cases surge to 678

Image Source : AP Another COVID-19 patient dies in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

A senior journalist who was tested for coronavirus sucummbed to the novel disease in Uttar Pradesh Agra on Thursday night. With this, the death toll in Agra due to COVID-19 infections has surged to 22 while confirmed cases toll reached 678, Agra District Magistrate, Prabhu N Singh has informed. According to the district magistrate, the scribe was admitted to SN Medical College on Wednesday and was on ventilator support.

On Thursday only, the city reported two deaths and 11 new cases, District Magistrate PN Singh added. The State Accredited Correspondents Committee has urged the Chief Minister to give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one member of the scribe's family.

The committee said that journalists should also be recognized as corona warrior and should be given an insurance cover for Rs 50 lakh. Agra is one of the cities in Uttar Pradesh which has been hit hard by coronavirus.

The health department has admitted 1,929 people suspected to be infected with coronavirus in isolation wards so far, while 10,797 people were quarantined. He said 75.16 per cent of all coronavirus patients were males and 24.84 per cent were females.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 56,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths while 16,540 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last one week, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases as the rate of average cases surged. India is under the third extended lockdown period which was extended on May 1, effective from May 4 and will remain in place till May 17 to slowdown the speed of coronavirus spread.

