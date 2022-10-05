Agra: Massive fire at private hospital kills owner, son, daughter; CM Yogi expresses grief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Fire engulfs Madhuraj Hospital in Agra

Agra: Three people were killed after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. According to the details, the blaze was reported at Madhuraj Hospital in the city, due to a short circuit.

The deceased include hospital Director Dr. Rajan and his two teenage children.

While the patients were safely moved out of the hospital, the owner, who stayed along with his family on the first floor of the building, was trapped inside.

Superintendent of Police, City Vikas Kumar said, the blaze erupted around 5:30 am on the first floor of the building in Naripura locality.

"The owner of the private hospital and his family resided on the first floor, while the hospital operated from the ground floor. Three people were killed in the incident, while two are being treated at the hospital and are out of danger," Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra, Arun Shrivastava said three people were killed during the course of treatment in the hospital.

They include the owner of the hospital Rajan (45), his daughter Shalu (17), and his son Rishi (14), the CMO said.

The two injured are also family members of the hospital owner but their exact identity is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the fire at the hospital.

The chief minister offered his condolences to the family of the deceased and directed for appropriate treatment of those who sustained burn injuries in the incident.

The District Magistrate and police officials were also asked to reach the spot.

Earlier on Sunday, three people were killed, while 64 others were injured after a fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi due to overheating of a halogen light.

The blaze erupted while a digital show was going on at the pandal and 300-400 people were inside it. The pandal was reduced to ashes.

A total of 67 people were injured in the fire and three of them -- Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45) and Naveen (10) -- died.

All the injured were identified.

