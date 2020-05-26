Agra DM Prabhu Narayan on how city is dealing to contain spread of coronavirus

Image Source : INDIA TV Agra DM Prabhu Narayan discusses how the city was dealing with coronavirus crisis.

Agra DM Prabhu Narayan spoke to India TV during its special coverage #ZilaSammelan on Tuesday and discussed how the city was dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Mentioning that Agra has remained a red zone due to coronavirus since cases were high in the city, no major relaxations have been provided during lockdown 4. He said that in the past few days, fewer cases of COVID-19 have been reported compared to the earlier rate.

Adding that Agra currently has 21 quarantine centre, Prabhu Narayan said that the city administration is strictly monitoring all the process. Now people are wearing masks whenever they are going out and taking other precautions.

He mentioned that those who are not following rules are treated strictly and being challaned. On the opening of the markets, Agra DM said that they are considering various schemes including odd-even. ICMR precautions are also being taken on the conduct of hospitals.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage