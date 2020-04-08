Image Source : PTI Agra reports first COVID-19 death; Uttar Pradesh death toll at 4

Agra reported first COVID-19 death on Wednesday after a 76-year-old woman died at SN Medical College and Hospital. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reaches 4. While the total number of active cases of novel coronavirus in the state is 326.

This is a developing story...

ALSO READ | India coronavirus cases cross 5,000-mark; Maharashtra, TN, Delhi emerge hotspots. Check state-wise tally

ALSO READ | Andhra reports 25 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; tally mounts to 329. Check district-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News