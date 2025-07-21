Agra conversion case: Key accused arrested from Delhi, missing Rohtak girl found at his home During the raid at Rehman’s residence, police found a girl who had been missing from Rohtak, Haryana since November. The case had since been registered as a kidnapping. Rohtak Police have been informed and will be taking custody of the girl.

Agra:

In a significant development in the Agra religious conversion case, Agra Police have arrested Abdul Rehman, a key accused, from the Mustafabad area of Delhi. The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of two sisters, which was being probed by the Cyber Police Station team.

During the raid at Rehman’s residence, police found a girl who had been missing from Rohtak, Haryana since November. The case had since been registered as a kidnapping. Rohtak Police have been informed and will be taking custody of the girl.

Abdul rehman converted to Islam in 1990

Abdul Rehman, who currently resides under the jurisdiction of Delhi’s Dayalpur Police Station, had converted from Hinduism to Islam in 1990. His earlier name was Mahendra Pal. Rehman is reportedly an associate of Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, who was arrested in 2021 and convicted in 2024 for similar activities related to religious conversion.

Following Kaleem Siddiqui's imprisonment, Rehman is said to have taken over his operations and began facilitating conversions for targeted individuals. Rehman was also known to Ayesha, who was arrested from Goa in connection with the same case.

Books and texts recovered from Rehman’s possession:

Several pieces of literature were recovered from Rehman’s possession, including, Kaleem Siddiqui’s Maulana Mohammad: Aapki Amanat Aapki Seva Mein, Dharma Parivartan, Islam aur Aatankvaad (Islam and Terrorism), Returning Your Trust and Ishwar aur Srishti: Shreshth Kaun (God and Creation – Who is Supreme?). One of the books, Dharma Parivartan, had detailed inner pages that were also seized.

Commissioner of Police, Agra, Deepak Kumar confirmed the arrest and the materials recovered. He stated that Abdul Rehman, also known as “Rehman Chacha”, was carrying forward the work of Kaleem Siddiqui and had been named by Ayesha during her interrogation as well. The seized literature reportedly includes content on how to carry out religious conversions.