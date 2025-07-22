Agra conversion case: Key accused Abdul Rehman sent to 10-day police custody According to officials, Abdul Rehman had been orchestrating religious conversions for the past 35 years, running the operation from Delhi. The term "Ummat" is an Arabic word used to refer to a united community, which Rehman allegedly used to draw people into his fold.

Agra:

In a major development in the Agra religious conversion case, the prime accused Abdul Rehman has been sent to 10-day police custody by a local court on Tuesday. During initial interrogation, Rehman is said to have made several startling revelations about a long-running and well-organised conversion racket operating under the name "Operation Ummat", as per officials.

'Operation Ummat' active since 35 years

According to officials, Abdul Rehman had been orchestrating religious conversions for the past 35 years, running the operation from Delhi. The term "Ummat" is an Arabic word used to refer to a united community, which Rehman allegedly used to draw people into his fold.

When Agra Police arrested Rehman from Delhi, a Hindu girl from Rohtak, who had reportedly been converted, was also found at his residence. Investigators believe Rehman acted as the central link connecting operatives from multiple states involved in the conversion network.

Peace Foundation under scanner

Authorities also revealed that Rehman was associated with an organisation named Peace Foundation, which he operated in Delhi. His mentor, Kaleem Siddiqui, was previously arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for allegedly running a large-scale religious conversion racket from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Following Siddiqui's arrest and imprisonment, Rehman is said to have taken charge and launched "Operation Ummat".

UP Police expands investigation

It is to be noted here that the Uttar Pradesh Police is now probing how many associates of Siddiqui are still active outside prison and continuing the conversion racket. Investigations are underway to dismantle the remaining network and uncover the full scale of the operation. Notably, Rahman has been charged under BNS sections 87 (kidnapping) and 111 (organised crime), as well as relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. An FIR had already been registered against him at the Sadar Bazar Police Station in Agra.

