Agra conversion case: Abdul Rehman operated like 'sleeper cell,' used social media to lure girls and boys Agra conversion case: Abdul Rehman had been orchestrating religious conversions for the past 35 years, running the operation from Delhi.

Agra:

In a major development in the Agra religious conversion case, prime accused Abdul Rehman revealed that he was operating like a 'sleeper cell,' secretly converting individuals to Islam over the past 35 years by targeting young boys and girls through social media platforms.

During interrogation by the Agra Police, Abdul Rehman said that he first used to target young boys and girls, and then he used to send Muslim youths from his group to approach and brainwash them. Once these youths reached adulthood, they were offered various temptations, taken to mosques where they were made to recite the Kalma, and married off to converted Muslims, all part of a planned conversion process.

Rehman confessed that he was not acting alone; a full team was involved in the syndicate, working covertly across different regions.

Abdul Rehman used books to brainwash youths

He used books authored by Maulana Kalim Siddiqui to brainwash individuals. Several such books and electronic devices were recovered from his residence and are currently under investigation. Rehman was converting people for the last 35 years to spread Islam.

Rehman also revealed that social media played a significant role in identifying and targeting vulnerable individuals for conversion.

During interrogation, Rehman told Agra Police that many individuals are operating secretly like sleeper cells as part of the conversion network. The police are now actively searching for more members involved in this syndicate.

Abdul Rehman sent to 10-day police custody

Rehman had been sent to 10-day police custody by a local court on Tuesday. During initial interrogation, Rehman is said to have made several startling revelations about a long-running and well-organised conversion racket operating under the name "Operation Ummat", as per officials.

According to officials, Abdul Rehman had been orchestrating religious conversions for the past 35 years, running the operation from Delhi. The term "Ummat" is an Arabic word used to refer to a united community, which Rehman allegedly used to draw people into his fold.

When Agra Police arrested Rehman from Delhi, a Hindu girl from Rohtak, who had reportedly been converted, was also found at his residence. Investigators believe Rehman acted as the central link connecting operatives from multiple states involved in the conversion network.

Authorities also revealed that Rehman was associated with an organisation named Peace Foundation, which he operated in Delhi. His mentor, Kaleem Siddiqui, was previously arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for allegedly running a large-scale religious conversion racket from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Following Siddiqui's arrest and imprisonment, Rehman is said to have taken charge and launched "Operation Ummat".

