Agniveers to get two-year extension after 4 years as Modi government announces major Agnipath overhaul

New Delhi:

Under the updated Agnipath framework, Agniveers who are not selected for regular enrolment will be offered an additional two-year engagement period, taking their total service tenure from four to six years. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced the decision at a Cabinet briefing. Under the existing provision, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers can be enrolled in the regular forces based on merit. The remaining 75 per cent will now be offered the additional two-year engagement period after completing their initial four years of service. At the end of this extended tenure, those willing to continue will be considered for enrolment in the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria.

"25 per cent of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75 per cent of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under this updated scheme, the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of this scheme," the CDS said.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will exit service on November 21. Around 2,100 Agniveers were inducted into the Indian Navy in the first batch, of whom approximately 550 (nearly 25 per cent) have been absorbed into the Navy under the retention policy. "The remaining Agniveers were earlier scheduled to exit after completing their four-year engagement. However, under the updated framework, they will now be offered an additional two-year engagement period."

Along with the Indian Navy, the first batches of Agniveers in the Indian Air Force and the Army were also scheduled to complete their four-year engagement by December 31. More than 18,000 Agniveers across the three services were earlier expected to exit by the end of the year. However, following the latest announcement, the remaining 75 per cent will be offered an additional two-year engagement period.

What is the Agnipath recruitment model?

The Agnipath Scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2022, is aimed at transforming the recruitment process in the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy recruits 10th- and 12th-qualified youth as Agniveers. They undergo basic training at INS Chilka (Odisha) and subsequently attend professional courses at various training schools of the Navy, spread across the country. The Agniveers are attached to afloat platforms for sea exposure and later deployed for duties in ships, air squadrons, and shore establishments. Training imparted in the Navy is based on the proficiency required to handle the assigned tasks in a supervised/independent role.

Agniveers receive a monthly customised package of Rs 30,000 in the first year, which increases to Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. Of this amount, 70 per cent is paid as a monthly in-hand salary, while 30 per cent goes towards the Agniveer Corpus Fund, with an equivalent contribution made by the government. On completion of the four-year engagement period, 25% of the Agniveers are retained in the Navy. The retainment is exercised based on performance evaluation during the engagement period and would accrue highly motivated and qualified sailors to the navy. The retained sailors undergo further training and gain hands-on experience to be entrusted with the operation or maintenance of potent weapon systems, complex machinery, and electronics. They receive pay and allowances applicable to regular sailors in the Navy.

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