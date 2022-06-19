Youth stops Punjab CM's SUV to raise concerns about 'Agnipath' scheme | Watch what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AAP Youth stops Punjab CM's SUV to raise concerns about 'Agnipath' scheme | Here's what happened next

Agnipath Protests : The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday shared a video of party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holding a roadshow in Punjab. What was peculiar however, was that Mann stopped midway during the roadshow, after a youth demanded to talk to him.

In the video, Mann can be seen holding hands of the youth, as he raised concerns about the Agnipath scheme, recently introduced by the Centre. "All the leaders should have met and discussed 'Agnipath' before implementing it." he said to Mann in Punjabi.

To this, Mann replied, "If MPs meet to discuss 'Agnipath', I will personally go there." AAP's official Twitter handle shared the video, with the caption, "The reason why Punjab loves Bhagwant Mann."

Mann was holding the roadshow, ahead of the Sangrur by-election. Bhagwant Mann, who had won the Assembly Election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency and then took oath as Punjab Chief Minister, resigned as MP, which left the seat vacant.

Over the past few days, there have been violent protests by military aspirants in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. AAP has also been in opposition of the scheme, but has condemned the violent protests.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to "immediately" roll back the Agnipath scheme and resume the regular process of recruitment for defence services for the current year, saying the new recruitment plan has "justifiably" caused "great anguish" among the potential recruits across the country.

