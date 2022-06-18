Agnipath protest LIVE updates: Train stations, highways turn into battleground; Bihar bandh call today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smoke billows from buses after they were set on fire by people protesting against Centres Agnipath scheme, in Aurangabad on Friday.

Agnipath scheme protest LIVE updates : 24-year-old Rakesh, an Army aspirant from Dabeerpet village in Warangal district, is the first person to have died in the violent protests which have swept across the country since Wednesday as he was shot dead in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad. Meanwhile, trains went up in flames, and public and private vehicles were attacked, as railway stations and highways turned into battlegrounds in many states across India amid burgeoning protests against Agnipath, the contentious defence recruitment scheme. The Railways cancelled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected due to the protests. Internet services have been suspended in 12 of Bihar's 38 districts to check the spread of false news. Several students' organisations, including CPI-ML (Liberation)-linked AISA, have called a state-wide bandh in Bihar today. The three services are planning to deploy the first batches of recruits under the new scheme, both in operational and non-operational roles.

