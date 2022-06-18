Saturday, June 18, 2022
     
  Agnipath protest LIVE updates: Train stations, highways turn into battleground; Bihar bandh call today
Agnipath protest LIVE updates: Train stations, highways turn into battleground; Bihar bandh call today

A man was shot dead in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad, trains went up in flames, and public and private vehicles were attacked, as railway stations and highways turned into battlegrounds in many states across India amid burgeoning protests against Agnipath.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2022 8:22 IST
Agnipath scheme protest LIVE updates: 24-year-old Rakesh, an Army aspirant from Dabeerpet village in Warangal district, is the first person to have died in the violent protests which have swept across the country since Wednesday as he was shot dead in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad. Meanwhile, trains went up in flames, and public and private vehicles were attacked, as railway stations and highways turned into battlegrounds in many states across India amid burgeoning protests against Agnipath, the contentious defence recruitment scheme. The Railways cancelled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected due to the protests. Internet services have been suspended in 12 of Bihar's 38 districts to check the spread of false news. Several students' organisations, including CPI-ML (Liberation)-linked AISA, have called a state-wide bandh in Bihar today. The three services are planning to deploy the first batches of recruits under the new scheme, both in operational and non-operational roles. 

 

 

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: A peek into how other nations recruit soldiers and why India is facing protests

Also Read | Agnipath protest burns Bihar: The curious case of CM Nitish Kumar's silence

Live updates :Agnipath scheme protest

  • Jun 18, 2022 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Several parties announce support for Bihar Bandh

    Various parties, like the RJD, the HAM, and the VIP on Friday extended their support to the Bihar Bandh called by different youth organisations of the state on Saturday. The call for a bandh amid violence sweeping Bihar since the last three days and many railway properties being attacked and destroyed on Friday as well.

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Student bodies call for Bihar bandh

    Several students' organisations, including CPI-ML (Liberation)-linked AISA, have called a state-wide bandh in Bihar today. RJD, BJP ally Jitan Manjhi and Left parties have extended support to the call.  

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    BJP rallies its leaders to put stout defence of Agnipath scheme

    Facing countrywide protests over the Agnipath scheme, the BJP on Friday rallied its leaders to put up a stout defence of the new recruitment initiative for the armed forces with its senior leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh terming it as a "golden opportunity" for the youth to serve the country.

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Agitators dodge Gaya police, set passenger train on fire

    While police was busy securing premises of Gaya Junction, the agitators up in arms against the new armed forces recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' set a a coach of Kiul-Gaya passenger train afire at the suburban Paimar railway station on Friday.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Hyderabad police to probe conspiracy angle in Secunderabad violence

    Hyderabad police will probe the conspiracy angle in the violence that rocked Secunderabad railway station on Friday during the protest against the Central government's new armed forces recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'.

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Train coach torched, buses vandalised, police outpost set afire in UP

    Young men vandalised trains, damaged buses and torched a police outpost on Friday as they protested over the Centre's Agnipath scheme at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Ballia DM imposes section 144 for 2 months

    Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal has imposed section 144 prohibiting assembly of people here for the next two months in the wake of recent protests against ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    340 trains affected, 234 cancelled across country; 7 trains affected by arson

    The Railways cancelled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected so far due to protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence services, the Railways said. 

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Administration on alert in Bengal as 'Agnipath' protests rage on

    With neighbouring Bihar and a few pockets in Bengal witnessing protests over the Centre's newly introduced 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in defence services, the state government on Friday asked all district administrations to take precautionary measures to ensure that law and order situation is not disturbed anywhere. 

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Protesters pelt vehicles with stones, block rail tracks in Haryana

    Youths pelted vehicles with stones in Ballabhgarh, squatted on railway tracks in Jind and burnt tyres in Rohtak as protests continued in Haryana for the second day on Friday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Protests against 'Agnipath' in Odisha

    Protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme spread to Odisha on Friday as hundreds of aspirants for recruitment in the Armed Forces blocked the arterial Ring Road in Cuttack and tore down hoardings in Cantonment area of the silver city.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Mob goes on rampage in Hyderabad, one killed in police firing

    A 24 year-old man died and several injured after security personnel opened fire on hundreds of agitators at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday as the protests against the Centre's new Agnipath scheme escalated into large scale violence and arson.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Protests continue against Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan

    Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services continued across Rajasthan on Friday with protesters holding demonstrations, taking out rallies, blocking railway tracks and damaging public property.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    260 held for violence during protests in UP

    A total of 260 people were arrested and six FIRs lodged until Friday in Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

     

  • Jun 18, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    15 held, 225 booked for violence, blocking expressway near Noida during protest

    Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continued on Friday as scores of youngsters descended on the Yamuna Expressway and blocked traffic movement briefly, prompting Gautam Buddh Nagar police to lodge an FIR against 225 protesters and arrest 15. 

     

