Friday, June 17, 2022
     
Agnipath scheme protest LIVE Updates: Train coaches set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur, Lakhisarai

Agnipath Scheme Protest Live Updates: Massive protests have erupted in different states over the Modi government's new military recruitment policy Agnipath.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2022 9:10 IST
Agnipath scheme protest live updates
Image Source : PTI

Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the Agnipath scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Saran district, Thursday, June 16, 2022. 

Agnipath Scheme Protest LIVE Updates: Coaches of passenger trains were set on fire by protesters in Bihar's Samastipur and Lakhisarai on Friday morning amid a raging protest against the Modi government's new military recruitment policy 'Agnipath'. According to the details available, two coaches of Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station. In Lakhisarai, a passenger train was set on fire at the platform. Protests were also reported from Buxar, Purnia, Arrah, Begusarai and other districts where protesters resorted to stone-pelting and damaging public property. In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a mobe entered the railway station and damaged the property. An incident of stone pelting at a passenger train was also reported here. Passengers had to find a shelter to escape violence. Protests over the Agnipath scheme have erupted in different states as mobs damaged public and private properties. They are demanding from the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and start normal recruitment into defence forces. According to the government, the Agnipath scheme would give an opportunity to the youth to fulfil the dream of joining the armed forces. It will allow the patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a short period of four-year. Those who get enrolled in the armed forces under this scheme would be called Agniveers. The government has said that over 46,000 recruitment will be done this year.

 

 

 

Live updates :Agnipath Scheme Protest

  • Jun 17, 2022 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Passenger train set on fire in Lakhisarai

  • Jun 17, 2022 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Agnipath scheme: Age limit increased from 21 to 23

    The upper age limit for new recruits for the 'Agnipath scheme' has been extended from 21 to 23 amid countrywide protests, said the Central government on Thursday. In a notification, the government said, "Consequent to the commencement of the AGNIPATH scheme, the entry age for all new recruits in the Armed Forces has been fixed as 17 ½  - 21 years of age." FULL STORY 

  • Jun 17, 2022 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Stone pelting at Ballia railway station

  • Jun 17, 2022 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    CPI seeks withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

  • Jun 17, 2022 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Protest in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

    In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a mob entered a railway station premises and vandalised a train and damaged railway property. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing protests over the new military recruitment policy which was unveiled by the Modi government earlier this week. 

     

  • Jun 17, 2022 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Passenger train's coaches set on fire in Samastipur

    Two coaches of Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express train were set on fire by a mob at Mohiuddinagar station in Bihar's Samastipur.

