Agnipath scheme protest LIVE Updates: Train coaches set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur, Lakhisarai

Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the Agnipath scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Saran district, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Agnipath Scheme Protest LIVE Updates: Coaches of passenger trains were set on fire by protesters in Bihar's Samastipur and Lakhisarai on Friday morning amid a raging protest against the Modi government's new military recruitment policy 'Agnipath'. According to the details available, two coaches of Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station. In Lakhisarai, a passenger train was set on fire at the platform. Protests were also reported from Buxar, Purnia, Arrah, Begusarai and other districts where protesters resorted to stone-pelting and damaging public property. In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a mobe entered the railway station and damaged the property. An incident of stone pelting at a passenger train was also reported here. Passengers had to find a shelter to escape violence. Protests over the Agnipath scheme have erupted in different states as mobs damaged public and private properties. They are demanding from the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and start normal recruitment into defence forces. According to the government, the Agnipath scheme would give an opportunity to the youth to fulfil the dream of joining the armed forces. It will allow the patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a short period of four-year. Those who get enrolled in the armed forces under this scheme would be called Agniveers. The government has said that over 46,000 recruitment will be done this year.

