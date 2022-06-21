Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Guaranteed jobs' in Haryana govt for Agniveers who return after 4 years service: CM Khattar

Agnipath Scheme: Harayna Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that Agniveers who will return after 4 years of service, will get guaranteed jobs in the Haryana state government. His statement comes even as the state, like several other parts of the country, is witnessing massive protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers into the army, navy and the air force followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Giving more details on his announcement, he said Agniveers can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. He also said that Agniveers will be given jobs in the Police force as well. Addressing a state-level International Yoga Day function at Bhiwani, Khattar said, "I announce that anyone (the Agniveers) who wants to join Haryana government services, they will be given a guaranteed job, no one will go without a job. We take guarantee for this."

The Centre had last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted in the three services for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

The government projected this scheme as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the services. On Thursday, it relaxed the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year as protests against the scheme intensified.

Meanwhile, more protests were witnessed in parts of Haryana on Monday against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme with district administration ordering closure of all private institutes which give coaching to youths for various recruitment exams in Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts. Armed forces aspirants blocked roads at a few places and demanded that the scheme be rolled back.

