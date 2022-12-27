Agnipath scheme: First batch of Agniveers join Indian Army from Jammu & Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The training for the Agniveers shall commence from January 1, 2023.

The first-ever batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme, which is sponsored by the Govt of India, have joined the Indian Army for training for several posts. This batch has been recruited from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Approximately 200 candidates were selected after rigorous tests which included physical and medical tests, written examination and document verification.

The candidates were dispatched from the Army Recruiting Office in Srinagar on December 24 and were sent to various regiments of the Indian Army.

The candidates will be reporting for training between December 25 to 30. Their training shall commence from January 1, 2023.

What is the 'Agnipath Scheme'?

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces. According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

