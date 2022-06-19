'How would India become great if...?': BJP's Sambit Patra slams opposition over Agnipath criticism

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'How would India become great if...?': BJP's Sambit Patra slams opposition over Agnipath protests

Agnipath Scheme: BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday slammed the opposition for its backlash on the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. He hit out questioning how would India "become great if it does not reform, perform or transform".

Addressing a press conference, Sambit Patra said, "The way Lt Gen Puri has explained the Agnipath programme in the army conference. I think now there is no doubt about it. It is sad to say that there should be no politics on some subjects. Politics is also taking place in the country on the subject of national policies and the army officers have to come and explain to them and have to say that there is no place in this country for arson and violence and do not indulge in violence. After all, what does the opposition want?" "How will India become great if it does not reform, perform and transform?" he added.

Notably, the Opposition leaders had demanded the rollback of the scheme. Congress held a 'satyagraha' on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against the Central Government's Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, during which General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the scheme will 'kill the youth' of the country and will 'finish the Army'.

Patra also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "walking on Agnipath" (path of fire) for the progress of the country and said that the Opposition is "not able to digest this".

"Prime Minister walks on the path of reform, perform and transform by working 24 hours a day. He walks on the path of Agnipath so that my country can progress, my India can become great. But some people are not able to digest this national policy, politics is being done on this too," he said.

Earlier today, a senior Army officer clarified that the programme will not be rolled back and said that it is the "only progressive step to make the country young".

(With ANI Inputs)

