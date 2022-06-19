Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
Agnipath protest: Youth anguished, don't hold celebrations on my birthday, says Rahul to Cong workers

On his birthday, Rahul appealed to party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2022 9:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

A poster lies on the road during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. 

Highlights

  • Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi turns 52 today
  • He appealed to party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday
  • Gandhi said youngsters are anguished and Congress workers should stand with them

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi turns 52 today. On his birthday, he has appealed to party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday on Sunday. In a message to them, he said the youngsters of the country are anguished and are protesting on the streets and the Congress workers should stand with them. 

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi ED case: Congress workers protest against Delhi Police; march to LG's house

"The youth are anguished. We should stand with them and their families at this time," the former Congress chief said, referring to the protests in several parts of the country against the "Agnipath' scheme for military recruitment. "I appeal to all Congress workers and my well wishers across the country not to hold any kind of celebrations on the occasion of my birthday," he said. "The prevailing circumstances in the country are worrying. Crores of youth are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them," Gandhi said in his appeal to his party colleagues.

The message was posted on Twitter by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh.

Also Read | National Herald case: ED approves Rahul Gandhi's request for questioning on Monday

