Agnipath protest: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Delhi-Noida border

Agnipath protest: The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway saw heavy traffic jams on Monday following a Bharat Bandh call against the Agnipath scheme and Congress' protest against Rahul Gandhi's grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Similar scenes were also seen at Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Faridabad borders.

According to news agency ANI, a massive pile-up was seen on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near the Sarhaul. Delhi Police officials have placed barricading to check vehicles entering the national capital.

Heavy traffic movement was reported at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of bharat bandh against the Agnipath scheme.

"We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police," Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Noida, said.

Parts of Delhi also witnessed traffic jams as the traffic police closed off several roads ahead of the Congress' protest against the new military recruitment scheme and Rahul Gandhi's targeting by the BJP government. Rahul is being questioned by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case and will appear before the agency for the fourth time on Monday.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and other parts of Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police said their teams have been deployed at various spots to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. In a series of tweets, the traffic police informed commuters about road closures.

Due to special traffic arrangements, inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road. The traffic police suggested commuters to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction.

