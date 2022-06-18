Agnipath protest: List of states that have announced benefits for 'Agniveers'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with three services chiefs General Manoj Pande (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) during a press conference at National Media Center, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Agnipath protests: The newly-announced Agnipath scheme has triggered protests across the country. Several states came forward in support of the scheme by announcing benefits to the 'Agniveers'.

Let us see how the Centre and states plan to assure the youth about their future when their time in the armed forces comes to an end.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath assured the youth that on the successful completion of their term will enable them to get top priority for police and allied forces jobs. Taking to twitter, he said, "@UPGovt assures that 'Agniveers' post their service will be given priority for accomodation in Police & Police Allied Forces."

Karnataka

Similarly, the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be given preference for jobs in police services in the state, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanedra informed the people.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that ‘Agniveers’ who return after their four-year stint with the armed forces will be given jobs in the police and the disaster management departments to make use of their discipline, skills, and military training.

Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured that the soldiers who complete their stint on the armed forces will get priority in state government jobs as well as police jobs.

Assam

CM Himanta Biswas Sarma assured that 'Agniveers' will get priority in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative. He said, “Anybody who comes out of Agnipath and if he is resident of Assam he will be given a job in state police. We will be in a position to accommodate all Assam police and battalions.”

Haryana

The youth recruited in the armed forces under the Centre's "Agnipath" scheme will be given preference in government jobs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. He said, "The youth of the state have the zeal to serve the country and this is the reason that Haryana has the highest number of youths serving in the Army."

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be given preference in police recruitment in the state. “I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting this scheme. The Indian Army is the pride of the country and its countrymen. The jawans are our heroes and role models. The 'Agnipath' scheme will connect youth with the Indian Army and ensure the protection of the country's borders and strengthen its unity and integrity,” Chouhan said.

What is the Agnipath Scheme?

The government rolled out the Agnipath scheme under which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The youths to be recruited under the new scheme would be called 'Agniveer'. the main objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut the ballooning salary and pension bills.

The announcement of the new scheme came against the backdrop of recruitment in the military being stalled over the coronavirus pandemic for over two years.

