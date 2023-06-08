DRDO successfully flight-tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile off Odisha Coast

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@DRDO_INDIA Agni Prime ballistic missile was successfully flight-tested by DRDO

Agni Prime Missile: India successfully flight-tested the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday, June 7. According to officials, the ballistic missile was testfired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at around 7:30 PM from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

During the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated, they added. This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the Users after three successful developmental trials of the Agni Prime missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system.

Several Range Instrumentations were deployed

A number of Range Instrumentations like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations including two downrange ships at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.

Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight test, which has paved the way for the induction of the system into the Indian Armed Forces.

