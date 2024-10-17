Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam, helpline numbers issued

Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam, helpline numbers issued

Railway authorities have confirmed that prompt action has been taken to assess the situation and restore normalcy on the route.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Dibrugarh Updated on: October 17, 2024 18:12 IST
Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed in Assam.

In yet another such incident, the  Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday. As per the information, the incident took place at around 3:55 pm. No casualties have been reported in the incident, said the railway spokesperson. 

The train, which runs between Agartala and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, was derailed while passing through Dibalong station. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation, and officials are working on clearing the affected tracks to minimise disruption to other services. Passengers on board were safely evacuated, and arrangements are being made to assist them further, as per the spokesperson.

Helpline numbers issued

For those seeking information or assistance, helpline numbers have also been established at Lumding: 03674 263120 and 03674 263126. Meanwhile, Rail officials have also travellers to check for updates on alternate routes and rescheduled services.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement