Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam, helpline numbers issued

Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed in Assam.

In yet another such incident, the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday. As per the information, the incident took place at around 3:55 pm. No casualties have been reported in the incident, said the railway spokesperson.

The train, which runs between Agartala and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, was derailed while passing through Dibalong station. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation, and officials are working on clearing the affected tracks to minimise disruption to other services. Passengers on board were safely evacuated, and arrangements are being made to assist them further, as per the spokesperson.

Helpline numbers issued

For those seeking information or assistance, helpline numbers have also been established at Lumding: 03674 263120 and 03674 263126. Meanwhile, Rail officials have also travellers to check for updates on alternate routes and rescheduled services.