Agartala hosts historic drone exercise: Indian Army and Assam Rifles strengthen eastern front The drill showcased drones as the star feature, boosting India’s defense by strengthening surveillance and flexibility in Tripura’s difficult terrain. Apart from securing borders, drones can serve in disaster relief, proving their value in both warfare and humanitarian crises.

Agartala:

Agartala witnessed a historic military showcase this week as the Indian Army and Assam Rifles conducted a large-scale drone exercise in the state capital. The event, graced by Tripura’s Chief Minister Manik Saha and Governor Indra Sena Reddy, marked the first time since the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War that the complete top leadership of the Army and Assam Rifles assembled in the city.

Strategic role in Act East policy

Tripura’s location gives it a critical edge in India’s Act East Policy, sharing a sensitive border with Bangladesh while serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. With regional political shifts and migration pressures in neighbouring Bangladesh, the exercise sent a strong signal of India’s readiness to deal with evolving security challenges on its eastern flank.

Cutting-edge technology on display

The highlight of the drill was the deployment of unmanned aerial systems (drones), representing a significant boost to India’s defense capability. Drones will enhance surveillance, reconnaissance, and operational flexibility- particularly in Tripura’s hilly and forested terrain. Beyond border monitoring and counter-infiltration, these systems can assist in humanitarian operations, such as disaster relief, making them a versatile asset for modern warfare and crisis response.

Assam Rifles as “sentinels of the Northeast”

The exercise also spotlighted the vital role of the Assam Rifles, who are both a frontline security force and a trusted presence in local communities. Known as the “Sentinels of the Northeast,” their involvement reinforced public faith by showcasing not just technological preparedness, but also continued commitment to people-first security and community engagement.

Assurance of readiness

While the technology display was impressive, the deeper message was strategic: Tripura is secure, and India is prepared. By hosting the exercise in Agartala, the Army and Assam Rifles reaffirmed their dual mission- protecting India’s eastern frontier and advancing the broader goals of the Act East Policy.