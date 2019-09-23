Again Namo Namah: PM Modi leaves Kashmiri Pandits in US in peals of laughter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sure a charmer! His US visit has already thrown up scenes of great camaraderie, bonhomie with President Donald Trump and even communities he's been engaging with. This came out stronger when Prime Minister Modi met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Houston. They offered unequivocal support to PM Modi over Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. But what won hearts was the moment when PM Modi's word magic left all the Kashmiri Pandits in peals of laughter.

Just as one of the Kashmiri Pandits recited a shloka, PM Modi uttered something that you too must hear out.

"Again Namo Namah". No wonder, his word play bedazzled one and all. His sense of wit was acknowledged with a big applause from the Kashmiri Pandit delegation.

Towards the end, a Kashmiri Pandit also kissed PM Modi's hand as a gesture of gratitude.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the move and said that their 700,000 community members were “indebted” to his government. PM Modi too thanked the community for their patience for over 30 years.