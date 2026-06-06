After video of Goa student dumping garbage by roadside goes viral, he shoots himself dead

New Delhi:

A 23-year-old college student from Goa died by suicide after allegedly facing online trolling linked to a viral video that showed him dumping a bag of garbage by the roadside. The incident has sparked discussions around social media behaviour, public shaming and the impact such situations can have on individuals.

The student, identified as Samuel Garvin de Braganca, died on Thursday night near Mapusa town in North Goa. Police said the case is being investigated, while Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed officials to carry out a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Student dies after viral video and legal action

According to police, Samuel allegedly shot himself in the bathroom of his home on Thursday night.

His family members told reporters on Friday that he had become depressed after a video of him dumping garbage by the roadside began circulating on social media. They said the footage was recorded by another person and later uploaded online, where it attracted widespread attention and criticism.

The family also stated that a complaint was subsequently filed against Samuel at the Mapusa Police Station in connection with the incident shown in the video.

Police registered case against student

A senior police official said an FIR had been registered against Samuel under Section 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with negligent acts likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life.

Police also booked him under provisions of the Goa Biodegradable Garbage Control Act.

According to the official, Samuel was called to the police station and served with a notice under the relevant legal provisions.

The matter was being processed through legal channels when the tragic incident occurred.

Family seeks action, CM orders probe

Police said Samuel was rushed to a hospital in Mapusa by his family after the incident. However, doctors declared him dead.

Following his death, family members demanded action against the person who had recorded the video and uploaded it to social media.

They argued that the online attention and trolling that followed had taken a significant toll on the young man.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described Samuel's death as unfortunate and confirmed that he had instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Authorities are continuing to examine all aspects of the case, including the events that followed the circulation of the video, the legal proceedings initiated against the student and the allegations raised by his family. The investigation remains ongoing.

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