After Telangana, now Andhra Pradesh govt reduces work hours for Muslim employees for Ramzan According to guidelines issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Muslim employees have been asked to leave their offices or schools early by an hour before closing time on all working days during the Holy month of 'Ramzan', from 2nd March to 30th March to perform necessary rituals.

Soon after the Telangana government took the decision, the Andhra Pradesh Government also issued an order and granted permission to all government Muslim employees to leave their offices early to offer prayers during the month of Ramzan.

In the order, the Andhra Pradesh government said it includes all the employees who profess Islam, along with Teachers and persons hired on contract, outsourcing basis, and also Village/Ward Secretariats.

According to guidelines issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Muslim employees have been asked to leave their offices or schools early by an hour before closing time on all working days during the Holy month of 'Ramzan', from 2nd March to 30th March to perform necessary rituals.

The month of Ramadan in India is expected to begin on Friday (February 28), and the first fast is set to begin on Saturday if the Sha’ban moon is sighted on February 28.

Prior to Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana Government issued a government order permitting all the Government Muslim employees, teachers, contract, out-sourcing, boards, corporations and Public Sector employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "Ramzan," i.e., from March 2 to March 31 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary to Government Santhi Kumari. In a letter dated February 15 Santhi Kumari said, "Government hereby permits all the Government Muslim Employees/ Teachers/Contract /Out-sourcing/Boards/Corporations & Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "RAMZAN" ie, from March 02 to March 31 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period."