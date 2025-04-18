After sudden baldness, people in Maharashtra's Buldhana face unexplained nail loss People in Buldhana district's Sheogaon taluk are again facing an unusual health issue following sudden hair loss across all ages and genders. Many people who earlier reported baldness are now facing nail loss.

Buldhana (Maharashtra):

A district in Maharashtra that previously reported a surge in unexplained hair loss is now facing a new health concern—cases of nail loss have emerged in at least 29 individuals across four villages. The newest unexplained health issue has left the people scratching their heads, but without nails.

Shegaon taluka in Buldhana had earlier made headlines after over 200 residents from various villages experienced sudden hair loss. A subsequent investigation linked the issue to toxic elements found in the wheat consumed locally.

Now, months later, a fresh mystery has surfaced. Villagers are reporting nail damage, with some saying their nails are cracking and eventually falling off.

“Twenty-nine people have shown signs of nail deformities in four villages of Shegaon taluka. In some cases, the nails have fallen off completely. They have received primary care and will be referred to a hospital in Shegaon for further evaluation,” Buldhana Health Officer Dr Anil Bankar told news agency PTI.

According to village head (sarpanch) Ram Tharkar, the issue has appeared only in recent days. “In the first two days, the nails begin to crack, and then they fall off. We’ve informed the District Officer, District Health Officer, and Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav,” he said, adding that health officials have already visited the affected areas to investigate.

District Psychiatric Officer Dr Prashant Tangde stated that more than 30 people have reported damaged nails, and their blood samples have been collected for testing.

Although the cause remains unclear, authorities suspect that elevated levels of selenium, a mineral found in soil, water, and certain foods, may be to blame. The same individuals who experienced hair loss earlier are reportedly now affected by nail issues as well.

Between December 2024 and January 2025, a total of 279 residents from 18 villages in Buldhana had reported sudden, unexplained hair loss, a condition identified as acute onset alopecia totalis.