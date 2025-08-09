After speculation of reunion with Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar says he will ‘never support BJP-led alliance’ Sharad Pawar has reiterated he will not back the BJP-led alliance, dismissing rumours of reuniting with nephew Ajit Pawar despite their joint appearance at a family function in Mumbai.

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar denied any possibility of joining hands with nephew Ajit Pawar, asserting that he “would never support the BJP-led alliance.” His statement comes amid speculation after the two were seen together at a family function in Mumbai. On August 3, Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attended the engagement ceremony of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar. Their joint appearance quickly fueled chatter about a potential political thaw between the rival camps. This is not the first time Pawar Sr. has refuted such claims. In June, he dismissed similar talk, making it clear that his party would not ally with those who had joined hands with the BJP for power.

