After Sonam, Siya, now Sandhya kills husband by injecting toilet cleaner through cannula in Hyderabad

Mumbai:

After Sonam and Siya, now another woman has come to the limelight for killing her husband with toilet clear in Hyderabad. Police said, the woman named Sandhya killed her husband by injecting toilet cleaner through a cannula when he was undergoing medical treatment. The mother of the deceased complained on July 1 that she came to know about the death of her son Prasanth (35), who works in a Gulf country, on June 30.

The compainant told police that she was not even aware of her son's visit to home and the events preceding his death. The complainant said her son's death is mysterious, expressing doubts over her daughter-in-law Sandhya.

Sandhya (32) had an illicit affair with one Anil (35)

As per technical evidence and the facts that emerged during police investigation, Sandhya (32) had an illicit affair with one Anil (35). Sandhya and Anil had planned to eliminate Prasanth as they thought he was an obstacle to their affair, police.

As per a conspiracy made by them, they sought the help of one Venkata Sai to implement their plans to kill Prasanth. According to their plan, Sai went to the residence of Prasanth on June 29 and made him consume a lot of liquor. Then, he took Prasanth to the terrace of the building and pushed him as per the instructions of Sandhya over the phone, police said.

Prasanth suffered serious injuries but did not die

However, Prasanth suffered serious injuries but did not die. Sandhya and Sai took Prasanth to a government hospital for treatment. They, then, shifted him to a private hospial but later brought him home.

After being encouraged by Anil, Sandhya injected a toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia medicine to Prasanth through a cannula. Sandhya also pushed Prasanth down from the cot, which led to his death, police said. The accused voluntarily admitted their crime during the investigation. Police arrested and produced the three accused before a court which remanded them to jail.

Know what happened in Ketan Agarwal murder case

In the meantime, in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, investigators have found a Snapchat message allegedly sent by murder accused Siya Goyal, in which she told a friend that her marriage to Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was not going to happen, police said. The message was purportedly sent in May, weeks before Agarwal's alleged murder, a police official said on Saturday.

Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) were arrested last month on charges of murdering 25-year-old Agarwal by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. In the message sent in May, Goyal purportedly asked her friend to share a copy of her Aadhaar card for booking tickets to Udaipur where the wedding was scheduled for November, while simultaneously telling her that it would not happen.

"Send your Aadhaar card front and back side photo for tickets for the wedding, which is anyway not going to take place, but still do send it," the message read. Agarwal's family had started making travel bookings for relatives and friends for the wedding and sought the names and Aadhaar details of guests from Goyal's family, the official said. "We will question this friend to ascertain whether she had any prior knowledge about the conspiracy to eliminate Ketan," he said.

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