After rewarding crores to Paris Games hockey medallists, Mann vows to restore pristine glory of sport in state

After rewarding Rs 1 crore each to the members of the Indian Paris Olympics hockey team from his state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vowed to restore the sport's pristine glory in the state.

The state CM Mann attended the Punjab Hockey League 2025 final in September and said that it was a matter of satisfaction and immense pride that Punjab Hockey and Roundglass had launched the country’s first-ever junior hockey league. He described it as the highest prize-money league ever organised in the field of hockey, noting that the tournament was inaugurated in Mohali and the final was being played in Jalandhar.

Mann said that while several leagues have been held for senior players, this was the first junior hockey league in India, making it a truly historic occasion. He added that Surjit Hockey Stadium had witnessed the convergence of legendary players from Punjab who have brought glory to the nation.

During an exhibition match, the Legend XI faced the Star XI, with the former being led by Olympian and former Indian hockey captain Gagan Ajit Singh, currently SSP Malerkotla, while the latter was captained by current Indian team skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

Highlighting the significance of the venue, Mann said that the Surjit Hockey Stadium has played a crucial role in the history of Indian hockey. He called it a moment of pride that players from the 1975 Hockey World Cup-winning team and the 2001 Junior World Cup-winning squad were present along with the current generation, bringing together three generations of hockey players. He stated that hockey remains one of Punjab's biggest contributions to the nation.

Talking about the final of the league, Mann said that teams from across the country had participated, to underline its importance further. The CM also highlighted the state's dominance in Indian hockey, as he highlighted that nine players in the Indian team that recently won the Asia Cup were from Punjab. He added that in each of the last two Olympics in which India won bronze medals, nine players from Punjab were part of the squad. Calling Jalandhar the "Sports Capital," he said venues such as Burlton Park, Surjit Hockey Stadium, and the Sports College are renowned worldwide. He noted that four players from Jalandhar—Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh—were part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

Mann highlighted that the state also provides sporting equipment, citing examples of footballs, rugby balls, and other sports equipment manufactured in Jalandhar that are used in World Cups and Commonwealth Games. He also stated that international cricketers play with bats made in the city. He said Jalandhar has been the cradle of sports in Punjab, adding that cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was born there, made the country proud globally and was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha for his contributions.

Mann said the Punjab government is committed to strengthening Jalandhar's status as a sports hub. He disclosed that the government has appointed seven players as DSPs and four as PCS officers, including nine hockey players, one cricketer, and one athlete. Praising the organisers, he said he is an avid sports lover and has retained the sports portfolio himself to give further impetus to sports development.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced that over 3,000 sports stadiums will be built in villages across the state to promote sports and steer youth away from drug abuse. He said the Khedan Watan Punjab Dian initiative has already played a key role in this effort. He added that while Burlton Park in Jalandhar is being developed as a sports hub, a world-class sports centre will also be established in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Hockey Punjab president and Hockey India vice president Nitin Kohli, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, and others presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister as a contribution to the Chardi Kala Mission. Earlier, Mann also felicitated eminent Olympians who have represented India in various international hockey events.

