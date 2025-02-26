After Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Indian to see four Kumbh Melas in next 5 years | Check details The Prayagraj Mahakumbh witnessed a footfall of over 65 crore in 45 days, marking the largest-ever gathering in the world. Here are the details of Kumbh Mela events in the upcoming five years.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh which commenced on January 13 on Paush Purnima is set to end on Mahashivratri, February 26. The event marked the biggest gathering in the world where more than half of the Hindu population around the world participated.

An unprecedented footfall of over 65 crore was recorded in the 45-day event. The Hindus across the globe enthusiastically took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of River Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati. As the grand religious event is set to end today, there is a question as to when the next Kumbh Mela will be held.

It must be noted here that in the coming five years, all Kumbh-related pilgrimage sites - Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj- will hold one Kumbh event each. Here arethe details about them.

Haridwar Kumbh (2027)

In Haridwar, Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh, both are organised. While Kumbh is organised after 12 years, Ardh Kumbh is organised after 6 years. In 2027, Hariwar is preparing for an Ardh Kumbh.

The last Ardh Kumbh was held in Haridwar in 2021. The Uttarakhand government has started preparations to hold the 'Ardh Kumbh 2027'. On directions of the government, the senior officials held a meeting in this regard.

After the meeting, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop said, "Preparations for the Ardh Kumbh Mela (2027) have begun. Today, presentations were made by all departments, including the Home Department. Plans were presented on what will be the traffic plan for the Kumbh Mela to be held in 2027, what will be the parking arrangement, how will the crowd be managed, and the infrastructure we need was also discussed. The commissioner and all departments will work in this regard, the further outline has been prepared."

Nashik Kumbh (2027)

Nashik will hold the Kumbh Mela in 2027 after 12 years. As per reports, the event will commence on July 17, 2027, and will conclude on August 17, 2027.

The event will be held at Trimbakeshwar, some 38 km from Nashik, along the sacred banks of river Godavari. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has emphasised plans to integrate cutting-edge technology in the event.

"In 2027, we will have Kumbh at Nashik. The Prayagraj Kumbh was organised in an area spreading across 15,000 hectares and the Nashik Kumbh area is about 250 hectares. I have the experience of organisation Kumbh in 2015, but I would say that this time it will be technologically the most advanced Kumbh," Fadnavis said.

Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh (2028)

Ujjain is to hold Simhastha Kumbh, an event held every 12 years at the Shipra River banks, in 2028. CM Mohan Yadav has already kickstarted the preparations. The govt has approved setting up a spiritual city covering an area of around 3,300 hectares in Ujjain.

Prayagraj Ardha Kumbh (2030)

Prayagraj, the revered king of pilgrimage sites, holds both Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh like Haridwar. In 2025, it held Mahakumbh, in 2030, Prayagraj will hold Ardh Kumbh. Notably, Kumbh Mela is organised at only these four places and is held according to the celestial positioning of Jupiter, the sun and the moon.