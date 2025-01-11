Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
  4. After marital spat, 28-year-old woman hangs self in Delhi, husband dies by suicide in Ghaziabad

After marital spat, 28-year-old woman hangs self in Delhi, husband dies by suicide in Ghaziabad

Police said the incident came to light when local police received information about the hanging. Upon reaching the scene, police found a mobile phone in Shivani's pocket which was switched off.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 11, 2025 7:27 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 7:32 IST
marital spat, 28 year old woman hangs self in Delhi, woman husband dies by suicide in Ghaziabad hous
Image Source : INDIA TV After marital spat, 28-year-old woman hangs self in Delhi, man dies by suicide in Ghaziabad.

A woman was found hanging from a pole in northeast Delhi while her husband committed suicide at their house in neighbouring Ghaziabad following a fight on Friday (January 10), police said. Shivani (28) and Vijay Pratap Chauhan (32) lived in Loni, Ghaziabad, they said.

The couple had a fight earlier in the day and Shivani left the house. She hanged herself from the electric pole near the Loni roundabout in Delhi, around 8 km from her house, police said. 

"The device was switched on and the woman's family members were contacted and informed about her death. During the investigation, it was revealed that her husband had also committed suicide at their residence," a police officer said.

According to police, no suicide note has been found yet. A crime and forensic team inspected the scene, confirming no other injuries on the woman's body, police said.

