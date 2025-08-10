After India–Pakistan ceasefire, PM Modi tells Navy Chief: 'I snatched the morsel, your turn will come' During the May 10 Indo-Pak standoff, PM Modi praised military leaders for Operation Sindoor, revealing the Navy was held back from a Karachi strike, while India’s forces crippled key Pakistani assets and completed all mission objectives.

On May 10, amid a tense military face-off with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his top military commanders to review Operation Sindoor. Recognising the efforts of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Amar Preet Singh, he then turned to Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi with a light but telling comment: "Humne aapke mooh se niwala cheen liya, aapko mauka phir milega" —"I have snatched the morsel from your mouth, but your turn will come."

According to reports, the remark followed the government’s order for the Indian Navy to hold back from a planned BrahMos missile strike on Karachi port, despite the operation’s momentum.

Full freedom despite risk of retaliation

Sources suggest the Prime Minister remained unfazed by the possibility of a retaliatory Pakistani missile strike on Gujarat. He granted the three service chiefs complete operational autonomy and expressed readiness for any consequences. While the commanders carefully assessed the situation, Modi showed no hesitation in green-lighting decisive action.

Distinct command styles at play

The military leadership brought diverse strengths to the table—ACM Singh, a fearless test pilot known for his daring; Gen Dwivedi, a troop-oriented leader with quiet authority; and Admiral Tripathi, a staunch advocate for the Navy’s offensive capabilities, prepared to strike Karachi until a last-minute peace request from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations.

Strikes that blinded Pakistan's northern air command

Between May 7 and 10, the Indian Air Force destroyed several key Pakistani assets, including fighter aircraft, radar systems, and an airborne early warning platform. Intelligence reports confirm that a hangar at Chaklala airbase in Rawalpindi housing C-130 Hercules aircraft was heavily damaged and two F-16 jets were destroyed in Jacobabad. The strike on Chaklala at 2:30 a.m. on May 10 temporarily crippled the Pakistan Air Force’s northern command network.

Army and navy pressure on multiple fronts

The Indian Army’s deployment of M777 Excalibur artillery shells and Warmate loitering munitions forced Pakistani troops to abandon forward positions along the Line of Control. Meanwhile, the Navy’s mobilisation pushed most Pakistani naval vessels into the safety of Gwadar port.

In another high-stakes engagement, an Indian S-400 missile intercepted a Pakistani Saab AEW&C aircraft over 300 kilometres inside Pakistani territory, dealing a major blow to its aerial surveillance capability.

Final strike and future expectations

The last strike of the conflict—a BrahMos missile attack on Bholari airbase—was carried out at noon on May 10, marking the successful completion of India’s mission objectives. However, with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir linked to previous high-profile terror incidents, Indian security planners anticipate future provocations. Many believe that when the next confrontation comes, the Navy will indeed get the “turn” the Prime Minister promised.