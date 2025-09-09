After BRS, BJD, now Shiromani Akali Dal to abstain from voting in Vice President Election 2025 On Monday, the BRS and the BJD decided to abstain from voting in the Vice President Election 2025.

After the BRS and the BJD, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday decided to abstain from voting in the Vice President Election. The polling for the post of Vice President will start at 10 AM on Tuesday. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan is facing the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy in this election.

In this regard, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said his party would abstain from the Vice Presidential election on September 9 as an expression of "anguish" felt by Telangana's farmers due to the shortage of urea in the state.

He alleged that both the Congress and BJP have "failed" to address the issue, which has led to scuffles among farmers waiting in queues. "We are abstaining. We are not going to participate," Rama Rao told reporters.

The BRS could have exercised the option of NOTA had it been available in the Vice Presidential election, the former minister said.

According to Rama Rao, his party has nothing against the two candidates in the Vice Presidential election -- NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.

Prior to BRS, the opposition BJD in Odisha also announced that its MPs will abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential elections.

The party, headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, said it took the decision as part of its policy of "maintaining an equal distance" from both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

"Patnaik has decided that the party MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections. He took the decision after consulting senior party leaders, members of the political affairs committee (PAC) and lawmakers," BJD MP Sasmit Patra said.

It should be noted that the BJD abstained from voting in the 2012 vice presidential polls, in which Hamid Ansari won. It backed non-NDA candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the 2017 polls, in which Venkaiah Naidu was elected. In 2022, it supported NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar.

The polls were necessitated after Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21. The BJD has only seven MPs in the Rajya Sabha and none in the Lok Sabha. The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 129 members in the Rajya Sabha, commanding a clear majority.