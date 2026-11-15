After Arnab and Murasu, Cyclone Akvan approaches Bay of Bengal, IMD issues fresh warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into Cyclone Akvan within the next 24 to 48 hours. The system, currently a well-marked low-pressure area over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal, is expected to strengthen into a deep depression before developing into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16.

According to the IMD bulletin issued on Saturday, the system will move towards the north-northwest and is likely to become a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. The storm will be named Akvan, with Iran having contributed the name. The weather system is expected to bring strong winds and rough sea conditions across parts of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

IMD issues alert, wind speed likely to reach 80 kmph

The IMD said that at 5.30 am on Saturday, the well-marked low-pressure area was situated over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, adverse weather conditions are expected over the Andaman Sea, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and large parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Wind speeds in these areas could reach 60 kmph, according to the weather department. The IMD further warned that wind speeds are likely to increase to 80 kmph from November 17 and may remain at similar levels for the following two days.

Considering the possibility of rough sea conditions, the weather department has advised fishermen operating in the sea to return to the coast by November 15. They have also been warned against venturing into the sea during this period.

The advisory comes as the developing system is expected to gain strength over the next few days. Authorities are monitoring its movement and intensification as it approaches the central Bay of Bengal.

Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor says administration prepared

Amid the developing weather system, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma said that the administration was prepared to deal with any emergency situation.

Speaking about the preparedness measures, Sharma said the disaster management force in the island territory remained fully prepared. He added that the Navy, Air Force and Army were also on high alert.

"There, our disaster management force is always fully prepared. In our island groups, the Navy, Air Force and Army are all on high alert. Although we have no control over natural disasters, we ensure that conditions that could aggravate a disaster do not develop. And if an unfortunate situation does arise, all necessary safety arrangements are immediately put in place. At present, there is no need to worry. Small cyclones generally come and go," he said.

His remarks come as the administration continues to monitor the developing system and prepare for possible weather-related challenges across the islands.

After Arnab and Murasu, Akvan is the third major weather system

The developing system is the third major weather system to affect the Bay of Bengal region in recent weeks. Cyclones Arnab and Murasu had previously affected the region during October and November, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

On October 28, Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Narasapur as a very severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds at the time were reported at 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph. At least six people lost their lives in the incident.

Later, on the morning of November 3, Cyclone Murasu crossed the southern Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole as a severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds during the landfall were recorded at 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.

The impact of Murasu was also felt in coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, where very heavy rainfall was reported on November 5.

With another weather system now gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD is closely monitoring its movement and intensification. Cyclone Akvan is expected to develop by November 16, while strong winds and rough sea conditions are likely to remain a concern over the following days.

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