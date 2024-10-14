Two IndiGo planes, operating from Mumbai to Muscat and Jeddah, receive bomb threats after Air India flight

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC IndiGo flight

Two IndiGo flights - one Muscut-bound and another Jeddah-bound - had received a bomb threat, an Indigo spokesperson on Monday said.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat had received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated," the official said.

Another flight was IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah which received a bomb threat.

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

The bomb treat to two IndiGo flights hours after a New York-bound Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai was diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft.

All passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched, the officials said. "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.

The officer said the threat was received through a tweet and is being verified. Air India issued a statement saying, "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi."

"All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption," it added.

Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew, the statement said.

Bomb threat to a train

Earlier in the day a similar threat was received by the authorities to blow up a train. Mumbai-Howrah Mail received a threat to blow up the train with a timer bomb.

"Around 4:00 AM, off-control received this message. Train number 12809 was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the destination," said the officials of CPRO, Central Railway.