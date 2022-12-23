Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police likely to get Aftab Poonawala's narco test report today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police likely to get Aftab Poonawala's narco test report

Shraddha murder case: In a latest update to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi police is likely to get the narco test report of Aftab Poonawala from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday, December 23. The concerned officials said that the narco test report is ready and the investigating officer of the Delhi police has been apprised to collect it.

Citing Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), the police said that the blood samples recovered from Poonawala's house matched with Walkar's.

During the investigation, police had collected the blood samples from Poonawala's Mehrauli flat and sent those for examination.

On December 15, police had said the DNA samples extracted from the bones found in a forest area and the blood traces found at the house where Walkar was killed had matched with the samples of her father.

The evidence comes more than a month after Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing Walkar, his live-in partner. Police had found 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby areas while searching for Walkar's body parts.

About Shraddha murder case

It should be noted here that Aftab strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The Delhi Police has also sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Shraddha and Aftab had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police visited these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Aftab to kill his partner.

