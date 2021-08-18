ITBP K9 dogs serving in Afghanistan return back to India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The three dogs were trained at NTCD Bhanu, the elite dog training school at dist Panchkula in Haryana.

Three Indo-Tibetian Border police (ITBP) hero sniffer dogs, along with troops were airlifted by the IAF C-17 aircraft from Kabul to the Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat amid unrest in Afghanistan. They reached ITBP Chawala Camp in Delhi on Wednesday.

The three K9s - Maya, Bobbi and Roobi were deployed in Kabul in 2019. They had secured the Indian Embassy at Kabul for past 3 years with great bravery, professional competence and fierce loyalty to ITBP troops.

They had protected lives and limbs of not only the Indian Diplomats but also the local Afghan civilians working in the embassy. Reports suggest that all the three K9s are extremely happy to touch Indian soil and come back to familiar sights, smells and sounds of our nation.

The dogs were trained at NTCD Bhanu, the elite dog training school at district Panchkula in Haryana.

The mission to evacuate close to 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers in two military aircraft was accomplished with support from the US, a day after the Kabul airport witnessed unprecedented scenes of desperate residents rushing into it in an attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

While the first C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF evacuated over 40 staffers on Monday, the second one brought back around 150 people including the ambassador, other diplomats, security officials and a number of journalists and stranded Indians on Tuesday afternoon.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities across the country in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1.

