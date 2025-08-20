Afghan national with fake Indian passport detained at Delhi airport The passport identified him as a Mumbai native, but his voice told another story. Detecting no trace of Mumbai or Marathi in his speech, immigration officers quizzed him with five easy questions about Maharashtra. To their surprise, he couldn’t answer a single one.

New Delhi:

A man scheduled to board an international flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was caught after immigration officers grew suspicious of his identity. The passenger, identified on papers as Mohammad Rasool Najeeb Khan, was set to fly to Kabul on Kam Air flight RQ-4402 when the incident unfolded.

Maharashtra questions expose fraud

According to officials, the man’s passport showed a Navi Mumbai address and listed Mumbai as his birthplace. However, immigration officers noticed that neither his accent nor manner of speaking reflected any familiarity with Mumbai or Maharashtra. To test him, they asked five basic questions related to Maharashtra- but he failed to answer even one. Convinced something was wrong, immigration staff detained him for a deeper probe.

Afghan origin revealed

On questioning, it was revealed that the passenger was not from Maharashtra, but in fact an Afghan national. Investigators suspect he had obtained an Indian passport illegally by using a false Mumbai address.

Case handed over to police

Following the revelation, the man was handed over to the IGI Airport Police for further investigation into identity fraud, potential forgery, and how he managed to secure an Indian passport unlawfully.

Man arrested at Delhi Airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 82 Crore

Customs officials at IGI Airport, earlier arrested an Indian passenger arriving from Doha on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth over ₹82 crore. The passenger was caught with his green handbag containing eight golden Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes, which concealed a white powdery substance.

On weighing, the seized narcotic came to 5,469.5 grams, suspected to be cocaine. Preliminary diagnostic tests confirmed the substance to be cocaine, the Customs department stated.

Case registered, probe on

Officials revealed the case was booked purely on suspicion during baggage checks. The passenger was immediately taken into custody after the discovery. “The narcotic substance is valued at approximately ₹82.04 crore,” Customs said in a post on X. The accused has been arrested, and a full investigation is underway to trace the network behind the attempt.