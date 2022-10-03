53, including 46 girls, killed in Friday's Kabul suicide bombing in education center

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 53 including 46 girls killed in another Kabul blast, days after suicide bombing in education center

Afghanistan blast: At least 53, including 46 girls and women, were killed in a Kabul classroom suicide bombing that occured on September 30, the UN informed. Earlier, ground reports suggested that 19 were killed in the deadly blast.

"Further rise in casualties from Friday's classroom bombing in Hazara quarter of Kabul: 53 killed, at least 46 girls & young women 110 injured. Our human rights team continues documenting the crime: verifying facts & establishing reliable data to counter denial and revisionism," the UN mission tweeted.​

The surge in the death toll came on the same day as another explosion near the Pul-e-Sukhta area on Shahid Mazari Road in the west of Kabul, local news reported.

On Friday, there were 300 students in the centre when the explosion went off. The blast that took place during a preparation study for an entrance exam, shook the country, leading to protests across the world. Women protestors are demanding more security after the deathly attacks that killed many children.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

