Afghanistan FM Muttaqi calls exclusion of women journalists from Delhi press conference a 'technical issue' Muttaqi, a senior Taliban leader, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for his first official visit since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss bilateral trade, humanitarian assistance, and security cooperation.

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi defended the exclusion of women journalists from his October 10 press conference in New Delhi, calling it a "technical issue," and explained that the event was on short notice, with a particular list of invitees decided by his team. He emphasised that the limited participation was due to time constraints and clarified that "no one's rights—whether men's or women's—should ever be denied."

Inclusive press meet after backlash

Following widespread criticism, Muttaqi called another press conference on Sunday, this time inviting women journalists. His team described it as an “inclusive” event open to all media personnel. The earlier men-only briefing had drawn condemnation from the Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), who termed the exclusion “highly discriminatory.”

Muttaqi on women's education in Afghanistan

Addressing questions on women’s education, Muttaqi said Afghanistan currently has 10 million students enrolled in schools and educational institutes, including 2.8 million girls. He highlighted that educational opportunities exist in religious seminaries up to graduation level, adding that restrictions in some areas do not imply opposition to education.

“We have not declared it religiously ‘haram’, but it has been postponed until the second order,” he explained.

Visit to India and bilateral talks

Muttaqi, a senior Taliban leader, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for his first official visit since the Taliban regained power in 2021. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to discuss bilateral trade, humanitarian assistance, and security cooperation. The visit is part of efforts by the Taliban government to re-engage with regional countries despite ongoing criticism over its policies on women’s rights and public participation.

Indian government distances itself

Amid the controversy, the Indian government clarified it had no role in organising the initial press conference. Officials stated that the Ministry of External Affairs “had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan foreign minister in Delhi.”

Taliban's record on women's rights

The Taliban has faced international criticism for restricting women’s rights since returning to power, including barring girls from education beyond grade six, prohibiting women from most jobs, and restricting access to public spaces. In July, the United Nations warned of “grave, worsening, widespread and systematic oppression” of women and girls in Afghanistan.