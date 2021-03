Image Source : ANI 'PIA' marked aeroplane-shaped balloon seized in Hiranagar

An aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' printed on it was found in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the local police, the balloon was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday. The balloon has now been seized by the police.

The police were informed about the balloon after locals had spotted it.

On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot and seized the balloon.

The matter is under police investigation.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News