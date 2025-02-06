Follow us on Image Source : X/@PRODEF_BLR Aero India 2025: Thousands attend rehearsals in Bengaluru's Yelahanka | Know event details, ticket information

The skies above Yelahanka Air Force Station now seem buzzed with excitement as preparations for Aero India 2025 start to gain momentum. Thursday saw thousands throng the practice sessions ahead of the most awaited aerospace exhibition that will take place between February 10 and 14 in Bengaluru.

Aero India 2025: Key highlights and schedule

The biennial event, known for showcasing cutting-edge aviation technology, defense advancements, and thrilling aerial displays, will be held in two phases:

February 10-12: Reserved for business interactions, providing a platform for Indian and global aerospace giants to discuss developments, forge partnerships, and unveil new technologies. According to Times Now, industry leaders will participate in expert panels, seminars, and networking sessions.

February 13-14: The event opens to the public, featuring aerobatic displays and an exhibition of military and civilian aircraft.

Ticket Prices & Booking Details

Visitors can choose from three ticket categories:

Business Pass – Rs 5,000 (Indian nationals) | USD 50 (foreigners)

Aerospace & Defence Visitors Association (ADVA) Pass – Rs 1,000 (Indians) | USD 50 (foreigners)

General Visitor Pass – Rs 2,500 (Indians) | USD 50 (foreigners)

Tickets will be available online, through the official Aero India website, by registration and selection of the pass of your choice.

Aero India 2025 will be a great experience with global aerospace leaders and aviation enthusiasts attending it, showcasing India's growing prowess in aerospace and defense.

Also read | Weather update: Cold wave grips Srinagar, fresh snowfall beautifies Doda, Shimla, Manali