Advance Railway reservation time reduced from 120 days to 60 days from November 1: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry has announced that the advance Railway reservation time reduced has been reduced from 120 days to 60 days and the order will come into effect from November 1. "It has been decided that w.c.f. 01.11.2024, the existing time limit for advance reservations by trains will be reduced from 120 days to 60 days," the Ministry said in a notification dated October 16.

What did the Railway Ministry say?

With effect from 01.11.2024, the ARP will be of 60 days (exeluding the day of joumey) and bookings will be done accordingly. towever, all thec bookings done upto 31.10.2024 under the ARP of 120 days will remain intact.

Cancellations of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permited.

There will be no change in the case of certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express, etc. where lower time limits for advance reservations are, at present, in force.

There will also be no change in the case of limit of 365 days for Foreign Tourists.

What would happen to the already booked tickets?

Sanjay Manocha, the Director (Passenger Marketing) of the Railway Board, said, "All bookings made up to October 31, 2024, under the 120-day Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will remain valid. However, bookings made beyond the 60-day ARP will be allowed to be canceled. There will be no changes for day-time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express, etc., where a shorter limit for advance reservations is already in place. Additionally, there will be no change to the 365-day limit for foreign tourists."